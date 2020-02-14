Duncan student celebrates Valentine’s Day with surprise gift for teacher’s husband who is battling Leukemia

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan elementary student used this Valentine’s Day to help her teacher and her husband as he battles Leukemia.
On Friday morning, while delivering cards and candy to each other, Joslin Lockhart handed her teacher, Jami Cole, a large bag full of candy, with a special surprise in the bottom.
"She told me, ‘There’s something for Mr. Cole’ in the bottom,” Jami told the Marlow Review. “I told her I wasn’t going to share my candy with him, and I laughed. And then I looked in the bottom of the bag, and there was over $400 in there.”
Cole’s husband was diagnosed with Leukemia over a year ago and since that time they have traveled back and forth from Duncan to Oklahoma City for treatment. Cole told the Marlow Review it costs the pair $13,000 for treatment and travel per month.
Joslin wanted to do something to help so she used her free time to sell candy door to door to help raise money.
“She’s never met him, but she wanted to do this and she kept it a secret. She’s been out in the cold, selling candy, in between school and basketball and karate lessons, to help us out," Jami told the Review.
Joslin is the daughter of 7News’ Assistant News Director. For that reason we have decided to only post this short story and let our fellow news agencies tell Joslin’s story to avoid any appearance of favoritism. We here at 7News are very proud of Joslin and her compassion for her teacher and her husband.
