Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling, certified eight times platinum

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) - Country singer Darius Rucker was surprised to learn that his song “Wagon Wheel” is now among the top five most popular country songs ever.
The Recording Industry Association of America says Rucker’s Grammy-winning song is eight times platinum.
His song joins other multiplatinum country songs by Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Lil Nas X.
Rucker said country music is opening its doors to new faces and different colors.
Rucker’s song was released in 2013 and went to the top of the country chart for multiple weeks.
