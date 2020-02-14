Crash blocks road in front of Independence HS

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash outside of Independence High School may cause traffic problems for parents Friday morning.
A car crashed into a pole and brought down power lines overnight on Wilson Grove Road, closing the area between Fenning Drive and Flaxton Drive.
Crews are working to make repairs, which could last beyond the time class starts at Independence High School.
Commuters may take Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road to Truelight Church Road to Lawyers Road to get around the closure.
