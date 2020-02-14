Cleveland County Sheriff to speak publicly regarding 20th anniversary of Asha Degree’s disappearance

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman is expected to address the disappearance of Asha Degree Friday morning. Friday marks the 20th anniversary of Asha’s disappearance.
The little girl was last seen walking along Highway 18 in Cleveland County on February 14, 2000.
According to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Asha’s case will be featured on fbi.gov Friday.
The release states that a new age-progressed photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be shared. The photo will be featured on billboards in the Charlotte area.
WBTV spoke to locals in Cleveland County Thursday regarding the disappearance of Asha.
Brigesh Patel runs a convenience store less than a mile from a billboard near Highway 18 that bares Asha’s face. Patel said he sees Asha’s family members often.
“You can see the pain in their eyes and they still remember her,” Patel told WBTV.
Despite the time that has elapsed since the little girl disappeared, community members still want answers as to what happened.
“What happened to her is a mystery to all of us and we still trying to find out what happened. Somebody is holding something back,” said Shelby resident Calvin Flack.
Flack said he knows Asha’s family and is still hopeful the case will come to a close one day.
“I’m hopeful to 100 percent that one day they will discover her and put closure on all her family members and everybody who love her,” said Flack.
Sheriff Norman is expected to address reporters at 10 a.m. Friday regarding Degree’s disappearance.
