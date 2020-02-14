Chaplain charged, fired after having sexual relationship with inmate in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - A chaplain has been charged and fired after having a sexual relationship with an inmate in Greenwood, police said.
Chrysti Shain, with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal, 65, of Spartanburg, was charged.
Shain said the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant for Crystal on Tuesday.
Crystal was working at Leath Correctional Institution, according to Shain.
The warrant said Crystal had a sexual relationship with an inmate between Aug. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, in his office.
According to the warrant, Crystal and the victim voluntarily engaged in sexual acts.
Shain said the Department of Corrections wants to remind the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt with a court of law.
Crystal is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, Shain said.
