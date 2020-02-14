911 calls reporting 6-year-old Faye Swetlik missing have been released: ‘I can’t find my daughter’

CAYCE, SC (WIS/WBTV) - 911 calls have been released in the case of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, whose body was later found near her South Carolina home.
Faye disappeared from her Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood Monday afternoon. The girl’s mother said she had been playing in front of their home when she looked up and realized Faye was gone.
Faye’s body would later be found in a wooded area near her Churchill Heights home. Faye’s neighbor, identified as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, was found dead in his home.
“I can’t find my daughter,” the mother gasps in a 911 call, “she was playing outside.” The woman says she last saw her daughter an hour beforehand and that she began searching when she couldn’t find her. “She was just right in front of my front porch,” the mother says.
The crying mother said she had walked around and tried to locate Faye. “I checked all the houses in my neighborhood and anybody that’s actually answered – they’re out looking for her too,” the mother said.
The 911 operator advised the woman stay in her yard in case Faye "happens to come up on the front porch.”
Officials say they found a “critical item of evidence" in Taylor’s trashcan that linked him to Faye. Taylor, who resided in Churchill Heights, was Faye’s neighbor. “He was not a relative or a friend," officials said.
“This has been a tragic situation for our community, for our department, and for everyone who has been following the story of Faye Marie Swetlik,” officials said Friday.
Regarding where the bodies were found, officials say Faye’s body was found in a wooded area near her home and Taylor’s body was found a short time later at his home.
“We believe that Faye had not been in that location for a very long time at all," officials said, of an area they had previously searched multiple times.
Faye’s family says the girl disappeared while playing in her yard a short time after getting off the school bus.
“It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that we have found the body of Faye,” officials said Thursday. “We are now treating this case as a homicide.”
Officials combed through hours of surveillance and security video in the search for Faye.
Police surrounded an area a short distance from Faye’s home Thursday before announcing that her body had been found, and officers would not let anyone into the Churchill Heights neighborhood.
Authorities followed up on the hundreds of tips they received since creating the hotline in this investigation.
“We have our eyes wide open,” officers said during the search for Faye, noting that they have spoken to everyone who lives in the neighborhood where Faye was last seen. Vehicles from the area were towed and are being looked at.
Officials say that the best way to offer help in this investigation is to send in any video that may help and to notify them if you know anything. They are still trying to locate and identify one of the two cars that may be connected to Faye’s disappearance.
Officials put photos out Wednesday of the two vehicles.
One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, has been identified - but investigators are still seeking information about a silver sedan.
Another vigil is being held for Faye Thursday in Kershaw, SC. This event is being hosted by the Frontline Biker Church. It will take place at the Kershaw Farmer’s Market on the 200 block of Hampton Street beside the Kershaw Fire Department-Station 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday morning, Cayce police updated the public with new video showing Faye getting off her school bus Monday afternoon, just minutes before her family said she was last seen in her yard.
“We have looked at that house multiple times. We have had an officer on that house since 5 p.m. on Monday," officers said of Faye’s home. "That is normal business”
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444.
