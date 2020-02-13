Three individuals recognized for work done with CMPD Crime Stoppers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were recognized Wednesday for the work they’ve done with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crime Stoppers organization.
The Crime Stoppers program allows for individuals to submit anonymous tips to local law enforcement. In many cases, tipsters are rewarded with money thanks to the Crime Stoppers program.
Noelene Grosso, a golf event planner at the Golf Club at Ballantyne, was recognized for the work she’s done in helping to coordinate the annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament. The tournament has been held at the Gold Club at Ballantyne for the past several years, and has helped raise thousands of dollars for Crime Stoppers.
Officer Brandon Miller with the CMPD was recognized for the work he has previously done with Crime Stoppers. Miller served as the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator for two years. He worked extensively with WBTV to put together weekly Crime Stoppers stories.
Sgt. Ricky Robbins with the CMPD was recognized for his work with the Crime Stoppers organization too. Robbins has helped run the organization for more than 10 years.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the CMPD Crime Stoppers Board, Grosso, Miller and Robbins were each presented with a plaque and thanked for the work they’ve done to help better the Crime Stoppers organization.
