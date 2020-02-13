Several items reportedly stolen from vehicles outside of church in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Several items were reportedly stolen from vehicles outside of a church in Gastonia last weekend.
The thefts happened outside of the Living Water Community Worship Center on Firestone Street in Gastonia, according to a police report filed with the Gastonia Police Department.
The report states that a generator, PA system, and soundboard were among the items stolen.
Tim Chapman, head of security at the church, said he discovered the thefts last Saturday morning. He thinks the items were stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
“We try to do what we can for the community and this is the kind of thanks we get you know,” said Chapman in an interview Wednesday night.
Chapman said the items were in a work van and some buses that are parked outside of the worship center. He pointed out that thieves had broken a window on one of the buses in order to gain entry into the vehicle.
He explained that anyone in need of help can come ask for assistance at the church rather target the worship center for crimes.
“If you need a job, come by and talk to us and we can see if we can put you to work doing something around here at the church, you know besides stealing,” said Chapman.
He said this is the sixth or seventh incident that has happened at the church.
“People don’t have no respect for the church,” said Chapman.
Anyone with information about the most recent incident is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.