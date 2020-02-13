Search continues for missing S.C. 10-year-old who was never returned to father

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - A South Carolina sheriff’s department is continuing to search for a 10-year-old girl who was never returned to her father and has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are still looking for 10-year-old Amirah Watson and Tynesha Brooks.
Amirah was last seen in Dillon County on Jan. 31 when her mother, Brooks, picked her up for the weekend. Neither Amirah nor her mother have been seen since Jan. 31.
Deputies say Amirah was supposed to be returned to her father, who has primary custody, on Feb. 2.
Brooks did speak to investigators on Thursday but did not reveal her location.
Amirah is listed at five feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and braces on her teeth.
Brooks is listed at 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair. Brooks is a Richland County resident.
A warrant has been issued for Brooks’ arrest in Dillon County on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody orders.
If anyone has seen Amirah or Brooks or know their whereabouts, please call 911.
