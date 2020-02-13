Rowan Chamber to host State Legislative Breakfast on February 20

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber will hold its annual State Legislative Breakfast in conjunction with the Power in Partnership (PP) breakfast on Thurs., February 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).
The sponsor of this month’s PIP is Piedmont Natural Gas.
State Legislators for Rowan County include:
* Rep. Harry Warren
* Rep. Julia Howard
* Sen. Carl Ford
The Chamber will present its Priority Project list for the 2020 State Legislative Session and then hear from each elected official on how best they will be able to help to achieve community’s goals.
Upcoming PIP speakers/programs include:
- March 19 – Salute to Agri-business @ West End Plaza
- April 16 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 21 – Dr. Janet Spriggs, Forsyth Tech, Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy
For Power Card holders, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Feb. 19 by noon. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.
Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
