Ridgeland funeral home donating services to family killed in Clinton house fire

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland funeral home is donating funeral services and handling arrangements for the Clinton family members tragically killed in a house fire.
But Trey Sebrell of Sebrell Funeral Services is still encouraging you to donate to the Presley family to help Jake Presley as he recovers from the injuries he suffered.
His wife and six children died in the fire Saturday.
You can make donations to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Road, Jackson, 39212.
Lakewood Memorial Park will have charges for the cemetery fee and grave labor.
Sebrell said a date and time for the services will be announced.
