Records show city manager deferred to CMPD chief after first CRB decision

“Instead of acting for his own protection and that of other officers, the Board finds that Officer Dunham was too quickly frustrated with not being able to handcuff Mr. Yarborough after various officers had been involved in a lengthy pursuit. The Board finds that Officer Dunham pulled his weapon and made his threats out of frustration and anger even though Mr. Yarborough did not have a weapon and was not threatening the officers with deadly bodily harm. Under these circumstances, the Board does not believe that such pointing of a weapon and threatening of a citizen – even one who only a little while earlier had fled from officers and was not then fully cooperating with police commands about putting his hands behind his back – is appropriate or justified. The Board finds Officer Dunham’s conduct here simply in pointing his gun at an unarmed citizen and threatening to kill him to be an excessive use of force.”