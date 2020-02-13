Reaction on social media pours in following death of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

Reaction on social media pours in following death of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik
. (Source: Telemundo)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 8:17 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After officials revealed the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found, reaction on social media began to pour in.

Several people expressed their condolences for the family following the tragic news. Public figures like U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, S.C. Representative Ralph Norman, and South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley also reacted to the heartbreaking news.

Here are a few tweets seen on social media.

Currently, authorities are treating the case as a homicide in this ongoing investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.