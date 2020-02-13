Rain gradually tapers off, cold air moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few scattered showers are possible across the WBTV viewing area into the afternoon hours, but the worst is over - with the heaviest rain showers now moving off into the Sandhills.
A slight uptick in temperatures is possible over the next couple hours as highs will likely top out some near 70° in the Charlotte metro area.
The warm conditions don't stick around for long, in fact colder air arrives tonight. You'll wake up to temperatures in the 30s Friday morning, but at least it will be dry. The trend dry will carry on through the weekend as a result of the arrival of high pressure over the Carolinas.
Valentine’s Day will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s before dropping into the 20s overnight. Mild and dry conditions will remain in place through the weekend, before rain and storms return next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
