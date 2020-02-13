Officer hurt, suspect arrested after arrest attempt turns into ‘brief wrestling match’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer had minor injuries and a suspect was arrested Wednesday night after police say an arrest attempt turned into a “brief wrestling match” in Charlotte.
The 911 call came in around 8 p.m. about a domestic violence assault in a parking lot on Ikea Boulevard. The 911 caller, a witness, told police that a male and female were in a physical altercation.
A CMPD officer responded and was trying to place the suspect under arrest, but the suspect resisted.
A CMPD public information officer said the incident turned into a physical struggle or a “brief wrestling match” between the suspect and the officer.
The suspect was arrested, but was not injured.
The officer received a few scrapes during the incident from being on pavement as he was in the altercation with the suspect. Police say the officer was not believed to have been taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story and officials have not released any other information, including any names.
