Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 2-4 years in prison in death of 4-year-old son

Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 2-4 years in prison in death of 4-year-old son
On Thursday, Feb. 13, court officials say 36-year-old Lashonda Yvette Hudson pleaded guilty to felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 31-50 months in prison. (Huntersville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 3:50 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A mother has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to two to four years in prison in the death of her 4-year-old son in Huntersville.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, court officials say 36-year-old Lashonda Yvette Hudson pleaded guilty to felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 31-50 months in prison.

Hudson was initially arrested in March 2019 and charged with murder in the death of her 4-year-old son five months after the boy died. Hudson was also charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

[ Mother charged with murder in October death of 4-year-old son ]

There’s no word on the status of the murder charge. WBTV has reached out to court officials for more information.

The investigation began in late Oct. 2018 when officers were notified about the death by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said at the time that the death was “suspicious,” but did not give further details.

[ Police investigate suspicious death of 4-year-old in Huntersville ]

There is no word on how the child may have been killed.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.