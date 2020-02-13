Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 2-4 years in prison in death of 4-year-old son

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A mother has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to two to four years in prison in the death of her 4-year-old son in Huntersville.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, court officials say 36-year-old Lashonda Yvette Hudson pleaded guilty to felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 31-50 months in prison.
Hudson was initially arrested in March 2019 and charged with murder in the death of her 4-year-old son five months after the boy died. Hudson was also charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
There’s no word on the status of the murder charge. WBTV has reached out to court officials for more information.
The investigation began in late Oct. 2018 when officers were notified about the death by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said at the time that the death was “suspicious,” but did not give further details.
There is no word on how the child may have been killed.
