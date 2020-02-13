MollysKids: Google Searches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Email sent by Elizabeth Daniels, the mother of one of our longtime #MollysKids, Allie Daniels:
"I recently received this message on Facebook and had to share it with you. Your posts about Allie are what come up when people search Google for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. They're searching for answers, and read about her and your posts. I get messages like this all the time. It's amazing. It has happened me be able to share information on the most helpful doctors, and help other parents and families feel like they are not alone. I WISH I'd had this in the beginning when we first contemplated if Allie and I both had EDS. Just wanted you to know #MollysKids posts are making a real difference and a beautiful legacy to many kids. Thank you."
Elizabeth. This is what it’s all about.
And why do I post your kind note?
Because I don't deserve credit for writing them. I really don't. YOU GUYS reading and sharing is what gets these messages out there to help others.
Thank you. On behalf of Allie and her mom Elizabeth and the now hundreds and hundreds of local kids and their families, thank you.
-Molly.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
