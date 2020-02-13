MollysKids: Google Searches

"I recently received this message on Facebook and had to share it with you. Your posts about Allie are what come up when people search Google for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. They're searching for answers, and read about her and your posts. I get messages like this all the time. It's amazing. It has happened me be able to share information on the most helpful doctors, and help other parents and families feel like they are not alone. I WISH I'd had this in the beginning when we first contemplated if Allie and I both had EDS. Just wanted you to know #MollysKids posts are making a real difference and a beautiful legacy to many kids. Thank you."