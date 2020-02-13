Law enforcement says it ‘can’t comment’ on whether family of missing 6-year-old face polygraph tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety said it will now hold daily press briefings to update the public about the status of the investigation and search into a missing child.
Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, was reported last seen around 3:45 on Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement, her family called 911 around 5 p.m. that evening after they said they had been searching for her.
On Wednesday, authorities released surveillance video from inside Swetlik’s school bus, showing the moments the 6-year-old arrived at her bus stop, talked to the bus driver and got off the bus.
According to Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Swetlik’s family is cooperating with the investigation. When asked if family members are being issued polygraph tests, Sgt. Antley said he could not comment about that aspect of the investigation.
Officials have expanded their search into nearby wooded areas surrounding the Churchill Heights subdivision; however, the neighborhood of about 250 homes and a few dozen apartments remains the epicenter of the search. They’ve asked those looking to help with the search remain out of the neighborhood, instead encouraging them to continue to share pictures of Swetlik on social media.
On Tuesday, the department said there was no evidence of an abduction. On Tuesday, it explained the reason behind not seeking additional volunteers, despite not ruling out the possibility Swetlik wandered off.
Officials said it poses a liability to have members of the public searching properties and they want to minimize the possibility of any potential evidence being contaminated. Additionally, the department says “thorough ground searches require coordination with contact with incident command, are mapped and methodical and the terrain and environment in the area varies requiring special equipment and vehicles for safety.”
WIS reached out to the South Carolina Department of Social Services to find out if the department has had any prior interactions with the family. It said it is unable to release that kind of information.
