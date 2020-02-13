Law enforcement close off neighborhood as search for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The search continues at Churchill Heights on Wednesday for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
Up until this point, the search has largely been concentrated to Churchill Heights. As of about 10 a.m., law enforcement closed the neighborhood to anyone who isn’t a resident to protect the integrity of the investigation. There are law enforcement vehicles stationed at the front of the neighborhood, as well as other entrances, to stop anyone who doesn’t live in the development from coming inside.
While officials continue to search the neighborhood, they have also expanded their search to include the surrounding area. The business owner here at Team C.A.R.S. right across the street from the entrance of Churchill Heights said he’s seen law enforcement using four-wheelers, helicopters, and K9s to search areas on this side of Highway 302. He said law enforcement has been combing the forest and the creek that runs along one side of the neighborhood close to I-26. He said he also gave investigators the surveillance footage from that night, saying that he wanted to help investigators find little Faye in any way he could.
“I have an 8-year-old son so my thought this whole time is, if that was my kid, I would be going crazy and have to probably be sedated because your kid is your life,” Team C.A.R.S. co-owner Joe Braxton said.
Two cars were towed from the area in front of Faye’s mother’s home on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said on Wednesday morning they couldn’t release any information surrounding the two cars that were towed from the neighborhood, but Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said it is part of routine protocol in these types of investigations to search homes and vehicles for any information.
Cayce Police stressed Wednesday morning in a press conference to not believe the social media rumors about a body being found.
Close family friends said earlier this morning that it’s been a tough couple of days, but it’s been especially hard over the past 12 hours. They said, over the last 12 hours, rumors have really ramped up on social media and it’s been hard processing what’s true versus what isn’t. They said, right now, they are worried and upset, but they are trying to remain hopeful They also said that the press conference this morning did lift their spirits, saying no news at this point, is good news.
Cayce Police announced this morning that they will be holding daily press conferences each morning to provide updates on the search for Faye.
