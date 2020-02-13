Law enforcement close off neighborhood as search for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik continues

While officials continue to search the neighborhood, they have also expanded their search to include the surrounding area. The business owner here at Team C.A.R.S. right across the street from the entrance of Churchill Heights said he’s seen law enforcement using four-wheelers, helicopters, and K9s to search areas on this side of Highway 302. He said law enforcement has been combing the forest and the creek that runs along one side of the neighborhood close to I-26. He said he also gave investigators the surveillance footage from that night, saying that he wanted to help investigators find little Faye in any way he could.