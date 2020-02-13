Investigation intensifies for missing 6-year-old SC girl: ‘Video is coming in by the hour’

CAYCE, SC (WIS/WBTV) - Officials have been combing through hours of surveillance and security video in the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
Swetlik disappeared Monday in her Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood. Officials say the girl was last seen getting off her school bus. Faye’s family says she vanished while playing in the yard.
“We are going to do everything in our power to bring her home,” officials said of Faye.
In a press conference Thursday morning, officials said they are in the process of gathering more video. “Video is coming in by the hour,” officials said.
“We have our eyes wide open,” officers said about the search for Faye, noting that they have spoken to everyone who lives in the neighborhood where Faye was last seen. Vehicles from the area were towed and are being looked at.
“Since 5 o’clock on Monday we have been trying non-stop to bring Faye home,” officers said.
Authorities are following up on the hundreds of tips they’ve received since creating the hotline in this investigation.
Officials say that the best way to offer help in this investigation is to send in any video that may help find Faye and to notify them if you see anything. They are still trying to locate and identify one of the two cars that may be connected to Faye’s disappearance.
Officials put photos out Wednesday of the two vehicles.
One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, has been identified - but investigators are still seeking information about a silver sedan.
Authorities hope to get as many eyes as possible on images of those two cars. Because of the sensitive nature of this case, investigators say that it’s important that they examine every little detail.
Lexington County and West Columbia fire departments have begun to search through the trash in the area. That includes searching nearby homes, wooded areas, speaking with neighbors and searching vehicles. Authorities have expanded the search area to include West Columbia.
Officials are trying to account for everyone in Churchill Heights neighborhood at the time of Faye’s disappearance.
Members of the public are asked to steer clear of the area to allow law enforcement and first responders to handle all ground searches that will continue Thursday.
There will be a heavy police presence in the search area due to the continued search for Faye. You may also notice more police in the general area due to Vice President Pence’s visit to Columbia.
Another vigil is being held for Faye Thursday in Kershaw, SC. This event is being hosted by the Frontline Biker Church. It will take place at the Kershaw Farmer’s Market on the 200 block of Hampton Street beside the Kershaw Fire Department-Station 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Faye is described as a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.
Wednesday morning, Cayce police updated the public with new video showing Faye getting off her school bus Monday afternoon, just minutes before her family said she was last seen in her yard.
“We have looked at that house multiple times. We have had an officer on that house since 5 p.m. on Monday," officers said of Faye’s home. "That is normal business”
WHY IS THERE NO AMBER ALERT?
Officials said the following criteria must be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:
- a law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted,
- if the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm,
- all other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded,
- there is sufficient information available to give to the public,
- the child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Faye’s information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person, officials said.
Cayce Department of Public Safety will hold press conferences to provide updates and related information on the investigation into Faye’s disappearance daily.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444.
