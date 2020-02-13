Graham, Hornets rally to beat Timberwolves 115-108

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) - Devonte’ Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, and Miles Bridges scored 20.
The Hornets rallied from a double-figure deficit to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s home debut with Minnesota. Russell had 26 points and 11 assists.
The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led for most of the first three quarters.
