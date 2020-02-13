Former criminal offenders bring new talent to businesses willing to expand hiring practices

“The goal is to have a process where everybody is being evaluated fairly, which means that sometimes people won’t get jobs because of their past decisions, and other times their past is not relevant to the job,” Coffey said. “There are those with felonies who made a critical error in judgement, paid their debt to society, changed their world view, and came back committed to succeeding. Then, there’s another group who thinks just like they did before they were incarcerated and either won’t accept jobs they feel are beneath them or don’t have the behaviors required to perform that job. It’s not just a line drawn between misdemeanors and felonies.”