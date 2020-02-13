First Alert posted for Thursday morning – more rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another storm system threatening the Gulf Coast states with severe weather overnight will arrive in our region Thursday early. The mountains will see rain first and some of it may be heavy at times with the advancing line.
Expect the rain to hit in the predawn hours to right around daybreak. Shortly thereafter, the rain will race into the foothills and Catawba Valley followed by the greater Charlotte area by around 10 a.m.
By noon, the rain will be thinning out and already well east of Charlotte moving through our eastern counties.
Few, if any, showers are expected during the afternoon hours with the exception of the mountains where that activity will be in the form of snow showers.
Significant accumulations are not expected, but the cold air rolling into the mountains will create good conditions again for skiing this weekend.
The weekend looks mainly dry finally and we probably won’t see our next significant chance of rain until next Tuesday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
