First Alert: More rain today, risk for a thunderstorm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another First Alert has been declared today for the WBTV viewing area. It has been raining most of the morning across the mountains and foothills and that rain is set to push eastward toward the Piedmont during the late morning hours.
As the front pushes east, the band of heavy rain may be accompanied by rumbles of thunder. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out, but widespread severe weather – like what unfolded last Thursday – is unlikely. The rain should clear the Charlotte area by late afternoon and the front should push to the coast by sunset, allowing for drier and cooler air to filter in.
Before the front clears, it will be windy and warm as we make a run into the upper 60s to lower 70s today followed by much colder 30s tonight.
Cooler and – thankfully - drier conditions are in the forecast Friday and the weekend with high temperatures falling back to more seasonal levels in the 40s and 50s. And while Presidents Day looks to remain dry, unfortunately, more rain will return on Tuesday and Wednesday…ugh.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
