Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who brandished hammer during armed robbery at vape shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify an armed suspect who targeted a vape shop in the University City area of Charlotte.
The incident happened the night of Wednesday January 22 at Harris Tobacco and Vape off Harris Houston Road in Charlotte.
Surveillance footage from inside of the store shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt speaking to the clerk at the front counter. As the clerk opens the register, the suspect pulls a hammer out of a backpack and hops the counter. The clerk appears startled and moves away from the register.
“It’s rare but we consider a hammer a very dangerous weapon and a hammer is a weapon that could kill someone and we take that as a serious threat,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows the man with the hammer begin pulling money out of the register drawer. Johnson said the man was able to get away with $500.
The surveillance footage shows the man hop back over the counter, stuff the hammer back into his backpack and walk out of the store.
Johnson said he is hopeful someone will recognize the suspect and call Crime Stoppers.
“We believe someone may look at this picture and recognize this individual as someone who may live in Charlotte or the surrounding counties,” said Johnson.
He said the man is believed to be about 5’10” with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, a black baseball cap, gray sweat pants, black shoes, and he was carrying a backpack with cartoon characters on it.
Police are asking that anyone who has information about this incident to please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
