Cremer, Greci assume new leadership roles at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Greci – previously the executive director of Events and a speedway employee since 2006 – will assume the senior leadership role with the Events department, supervising the team charged with creating and executing the most entertaining event calendar produced by any motorsports complex. In addition to executing signature events such as the Coca-Cola 600, NGK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Pennzoil AutoFair and World of Outlaws’ Can-Am World Finals, Greci will be charged with recruiting showpiece attractions like the May 1-3 Epicenter Festival and serving as the primary liaison with the various sanctioning bodies that interact with America’s Home for Racing.