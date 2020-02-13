Cremer, Greci assume new leadership roles at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: In an effort to align executive leadership roles within its ever-evolving business model, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have announced personnel promotions among its Events, Guest Services and Operations teams.
Greg Walter, the speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, announced Wednesday that Doug Cremer has been named vice president of Guest Services and Operations, and Matt Greci was named vice president of Events.
In his new position, Cremer maintains his current senior leadership role with the CMS operations department while adding additional focus on the event-day customer experience. With Charlotte Motor Speedway’s expanding repertoire of events, Cremer will play a pivotal role in the speedway’s efforts to remain at the forefront of sports and entertainment venues with exceptional customer service.
“Doug’s wealth of experience with operational maintenance and development projects combined with his desire to put our ‘Fans First’ mantra into action every day make him the perfect fit for this restructured role with our company,” stated Walter. “As we move into a new decade of entertainment, Doug will make sure our facility as well as our Guest Services staff is creating a positive, memory-making experience for every visitor who comes through our gates.”
Cremer has been a part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Events and Guest Services departments since he joined the speedway in 2001.
Greci – previously the executive director of Events and a speedway employee since 2006 – will assume the senior leadership role with the Events department, supervising the team charged with creating and executing the most entertaining event calendar produced by any motorsports complex. In addition to executing signature events such as the Coca-Cola 600, NGK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Pennzoil AutoFair and World of Outlaws’ Can-Am World Finals, Greci will be charged with recruiting showpiece attractions like the May 1-3 Epicenter Festival and serving as the primary liaison with the various sanctioning bodies that interact with America’s Home for Racing.
“Matt has a proven track record of leading a team that produces some of the biggest events in all of motorsports,” added Walter. “Our events calendar includes more than 115 days and nights of annual activity, and we’re ready to add more. Matt will be aggressive at recruiting and facilitating new opportunities that will attract more fans to Concord and the greater Charlotte region.
“Giving Doug and Matt additional responsibilities helps position Charlotte Motor Speedway to excel further in our efforts to provide the optimal experience for our fans, partners and customers.”
