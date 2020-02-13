Concord residents hopeful for new company at old Philip Morris plant site

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Next week the Concord City Council is expected to approve an economic development grant for a new project on the site of the old Philip Morris plant. The project is expected to bring more than 200 jobs, though officials won’t say exactly which company may be coming to town.
At one time, the Philip Morris plant off Highway 29 employed 1000’s of workers, but Philip Morris announced it would close the plant in 2007. Several projects were announced for the site over the years, but none had the staying power economic development officials and city leaders wanted.
Much of the old plant has now been demolished, and what’s come here recently appears promising.
“It’s very exciting and there are a lot of opportunities out there," said Cabarrus County Commission Chairman Steve Morris when Carvana announced it would create a distribution center on the site with the hope of hiring 500 workers, but the site is so large, there’s room for more, and now it appears a furniture maker may move in, creating 256 jobs and investing $86 million.
Just up the road from the site is the Parkway House restaurant, where the coffee’s hot, the grill is sizzling, and the conversation is good when they’re talking about new growth.
“I actually think it’s a beautiful idea, especially since with all these big companies taking out little companies, people losing their jobs, this is a great opportunity in this area," said Debi Laluna.
“I think it’s a very good incentive to bring something like that here to keep our community employed and bring in revenue to an awesome place like Concord, so I think that’s excellent news," added Joseph Kershaw.
And speaking of incentives, Concord City Council will consider an $800,000 grant to be paid to the new company over 5 years.
