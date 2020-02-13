Checkers rock Rochester 5-2 to pick up sweep

The Checkers won their fifth consecutive game, making this third win streak of five or more games this season. All three have come since Dec. 22, with the Checkers posing a 15-4-0 record during that time. The team’s longest win streak of the season is six games … The Checkers are third in the Atlantic Division with at least one game in hand on all of the teams behind them … The Checkers are 9-2-1 against Rochester over the last three seasons, including 3-1-0 this season … Prior to tonight, the last time the Checkers scored five goals in a single period was on Feb. 4, 2018 … The Checkers have 23 goals in their last five games, including at least four in each … Sheppard scored his first goal of the season and second of his AHL career. The other was during last season’s playoffs … Jake Bean’s three points tied his career high set four times previously … Roland McKeown has goals in consecutive games for the first time in his career … Mattheos recorded his first points of the season in just his second game back from injury … Anton Forsberg’s 42 saves were the most by a Checkers goalie this season … Steven Lorentz extended his point streak to four games (1g, 3a) … Morgan Geekie’s franchise-record, 14-game point streak came to an end … Gauthier has 12 points (8g, 4a) in his last 10 games. He ranks third in the AHL with 26 goals in 42 games … Forwards Brian Gibbons and Colin Markison missed the game due to injury … Forwards Cedric Lacroix and Jacob Pritchard and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras.