CDC confirms 14th coronavirus case in U.S.

This is the second person at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to test positive for the virus. The CDC said the patients arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities. "At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility," said CDC on-site team lead Dr. Chris Braden, "but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus."