CDC confirms 14th coronavirus case in U.S.

(CBS News) - The CDC on Wednesday confirmed that another person who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 14.
"The patient is among a group of people under a federal quarantine order because of their recent return to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7, 2020," the CDC said in a statement.
This is the second person at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to test positive for the virus. The CDC said the patients arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities. "At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility," said CDC on-site team lead Dr. Chris Braden, "but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus."
UC San Diego Health said it is caring for three people who were transferred from Miramar. Two are the patients who have already tested positive for coronavirus, the third has symptoms that "warrant further observation and testing," according to the hospital.
More than 600 evacuees on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine, according to the CDC.
