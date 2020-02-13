Cabarrus County bridge closed due to storm damage

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation closed a bridge Wednesday on Mount Pleasant Road South over Adams Creek as a safety precaution.
NCDOT engineers inspecting the bridge after last week’s storms determined the concrete substructure was damaged.
The bridge will remain closed while engineers continue damage assessment and determine what repairs are needed. There is not a timeframe for when the bridge would reopen.
“It’s very much of an inconvenience, a quick trip to Mount Pleasant is not a quick to Mount Pleasant anymore," said Wanda Clay. "Just to go to the store you’ve got to go all the way around, so yeah, we’re hoping it’s going to be short term.”
Drivers will be detoured around the closure using Cold Springs Road, N.C. 49 and N.C. 73, about 6.8 miles.
