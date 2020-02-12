WGU North Carolina signs agreement with Rowan-Salisbury School System

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the national online Western Governors University, has signed an agreement with Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) to help classified staff, such as teacher assistants, advance their careers by earning bachelor’s degrees and teacher certifications.
Any Rowan-Salisbury School System teacher assistant who enrolls in one of WGU North Carolina’s teacher-preparation programs will receive up to $800 in tuition credit per six-month term, after any Pell Grants have been exhausted, for up to three years. RSS employees will also receive an application-fee waiver code.
Additionally, WGU North Carolina will create a unique URL for RSS employees and promote this opportunity through printed materials, social media, on-site presentations and other channels. Employees will also have access to WGU career services resources and events, and WGU NC staff will be available to participate in any education/benefits fairs, seminars, and “lunch and learn” presentations offered by Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
“School districts across North Carolina, and especially in more rural areas, are always looking for dedicated and qualified individuals to fill teacher positions,” said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. “I applaud the leadership of RSS for working with us to provide a solution that will help TAs earn teaching degrees as close to debt-free as possible.”
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based learning model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU’s Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP).
Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.
“It is exciting to have this wonderful partnership with WGU and to experience their dedicated support for our staff,” said Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “This program makes dreams come true for many of our eligible TAs in leading the way for them to become classroom teachers to the children and families that they serve.”
For more information about WGU North Carolina visit nc.wgu.edu. For information about Rowan-Salisbury School System, visit www.rssed.org.
