Tree removal crew offers tips as storm cleanup continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across Charlotte and surrounding areas, cleanup continues nearly a week after a storm ripped through businesses and homes.
“It was here and gone, and then the world had changed,” south Charlotte resident Pat Kearns says.
Since Thursday, cleanup has been top of mind. Kearns has found her roof shingles all over her Cameron Wood neighborhood.
“Some of them I found a block away,” she says.
Tree removal crews have been working full days, including the weekend.
“We’ve been running a nonstop process for 10 or 12-hour days, ever since the storm hit,” Eric Waynick of Monster Tree Service of South Charlotte says.
He has seen some areas hit harder than others.
“We were really surprised when we drove up on scene,” he says of Cameron Wood. “The amount of damage we saw…every home on this street was damaged.”
He expects more homeowners out this weekend, doing their own work, and has a few safety tips.
“Please wear chaps or chainsaw pants,” he says. “[Make] sure you’re not using ladders, things that are going to put you in a situation where you can be, the damage of the limbs, things will fall.”
And, he says, keep an eye out for trees that have fallen over each other.
“When you take that top tree off, that springs back and it’s very powerful,” Waynick says.
Small stretches of some areas will take months to clear.
“You go two blocks away and there’s nothing,” Kearns says. “So it was a very narrow line where it hit and it hit really hard.”
Waynick wants homeowners out on their property looking for damage that might be dangerous later. Even if a tree did not fall, there may be broken branches, things hanging in a tree, split trunks, anything that is learning, that could cause problems and should be taken care of right away.
