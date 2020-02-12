Tired of roses? How about an orchid for your love and a lesson? UNC Charlotte shares the love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roses are red, violets are blue, your sweetie wants flowers, but what do you do?
Of course, there is always the safe route; a dozen red roses and a box of chocolates. But you could think outside the box, quite literally.
You could give your Valentine a living orchid and a lesson at UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens McMillan Greenhouse.
The Orchid Sale runs through Valentine’s Day. As in year’s past, the plants are a hit and are selling quickly.
“We have a brought in some from growers in Hawaii as well as growers in Florida. This year, we have a really great variety,” Amy Tipton told us.
Tipton is Assistant Director of the Botanical Gardens.
To keep your Valentine’s Day gift thriving, Mary Duke, the orchid curator at UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens, is holding a class and demonstration on Valentine’s Day from 10 a. m. until 11:30 a. m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the McMillan Greenhouse.
The class is limited, so registration is a must. Cost and details in link.
UNC’s Botanical Gardens holds three fundraising sales every year. Their biggest is the Spring Plant Sale April 9-11. The funds raised go toward the school’s the Botanical Gardens which is a 501c3 non-profit.
The Botanical Gardens are free and open to the public during daylight hours.
The university likes to consider the gardens an outdoor classroom. If you have any interest in landscaping and plant care, make time to visit. There is no cost for admission.
