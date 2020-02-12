Three Rivers Land Trust hosts 4th Annual Conservation Classic Event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust is inviting shooters for a round of sporting clays to support local conservation. The Land Trust will be hosting their 4th Annual Conservation Classic Sporting Clays Tournament on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hyatt Farms and Sporting Clays (990 Burnsville Church Rd, Polkton, NC 28135).
All of the proceeds raised during the event go towards the conservation of land in the Piedmont and Sandhills region of NC.
Four-person teams will shoot a round of 50 clays on a 14-station sporting clay course. Team registration includes ammunition, a catered lunch, raffles, and cash prizes/gift cards for the winners.
Last year, the winning team in the open division was Jordan Lumber out of Mt. Gilead, NC.
For the third year, the Land Trust will have a separate category for active duty military, military veteran teams, law enforcement, and Fire/EMS. This is the “Hometown Heroes division.” Farmer Fire Department has been the winner in this division for two years in a row.
Early bird registration is available until February 28th with a reduced rate of $400 for a four-person team. The rate goes up to $500 after February 28th. Multi-level corporate sponsorships are available. Please visit the website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/conservation-classic-2020/ to sign up as a sponsor or to register to participate as a team.
“Joining us for our conservation classic event is a great way to show your support for conservation here in the Piedmont and Sandhills,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “All of the funds from this event directly benefit conservation work here in our 15-county region.”
To learn more about this event or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in the conservation mission, please contact Michael Nye Fulk, Associate Director of the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.