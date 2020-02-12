Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey receives John Whitehurst Service Award

The Whitehurst Award was named after John E. Whitehurst, who served as a local government manager throughout his career. He was the County Manager for Bertie and Stanly Counties for 28 years. Whitehurst then served the NCCCMA as president from 1993-1994, as well as a contract project manager for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) for 10 years. In 1996, NCCCMA honored Whitehurst with the prestigious Life Membership for his contributions to our profession and Association. After Mr. Whitehurst’s retirement, he continued to serve local government managers for more than 15 years as a range rider/senior advisor through NCCCMA and ICMA.