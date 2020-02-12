Mumps case confirmed at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, DHEC says. What to know.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Amanda Harris/Rock Hill Herald) - There has been one confirmed case of mumps in a person associated with Winthrop University in Rock Hill, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Anyone who lives on Winthrop’s campus or visited the university between Feb. 2-6 may have been exposed, according to the university.
Winthrop notified faculty, staff and students of the case on Feb. 10, according to the university.
“The case was quickly identified and isolated,” reads a post by Winthrop.
One case is not considered an outbreak, according to DHEC. Due to privacy concerns, DHEC did not share further information regarding the case.
Mumps is a contagious viral illness spread by contact with the saliva or mucus of a sick person, usually by coughing or sneezing, according to DHEC. Symptoms typically show 14-18 days after exposure.
People with mumps may feel tired and achy. Some may have a fever and swollen salivary glands on the side of their face, according to DHEC.
Mumps is typically treated with antibiotics.
The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination prevents most cases of mumps, according to DHEC.
“DHEC encourages the college community to practice good hygiene and to ensure they are fully vaccinated against mumps. Two doses of vaccine are approximately 88% effective at preventing the disease,” reads a statement from DHEC.
People should also wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. People should also cover their mouths with their sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
People should avoid sharing food, drinks and eating utensils.