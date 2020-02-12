Much cooler today, tracking a thunderstorm risk Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy, damp and much cooler today with temperatures holding in the 50s. Spotty, mostly light rain will break out across the WBTV viewing area by afternoon, ensuring we don’t warm up much today.
A risk for more spotty showers is likely tonight with temperatures holding in the 50s, if not rising a bit.
Another round of widespread rain unfolds Thursday, as a cold front approaches and crosses the region, prompting yet again, another First Alert. Rain will start before daybreak in the mountains and then push eastward toward the Piedmont during the morning hours.
As the front pushes east, the band of heavy rain may be accompanied by rumbles of thunder. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out. The rain should clear the Charlotte area by early afternoon and the front should push to the coast by sunset, allowing for drier and cooler air to filter in.
Before the front clear, we’ll probably make a run into the mid to upper 60s Thursday.
Cooler and drier conditions are in the forecast Friday and the weekend with high temperatures falling back to more seasonal levels in the 40s and 50s. Unfortunately,it looks as if more rain will return for the early part of the workweek, ugh.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.