Man walks behind clerk, robs Dollar General shortly before store opens

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who walked behind a clerk and robbed a Dollar General shortly before the store was set to open Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at the Dollar General Store on NC 18 South, near George Hildebran School Road around 7:30 a.m.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area regarding a robbery.
The store clerk told law enforcement officials that she arrived at the store, parked her vehicle, and while she was walking to the front door, a male subject came up behind her and began making demands.
When the front door was unlocked, officials say the male subject demanded money from the safe. The subject took an undisclosed amount of cash and the surveillance camera’s computer hard drive before leaving the store in a small passenger vehicle. The clerk was not injured.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office CID/Narcotics Division responded to the scene and they are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading an arrest may receive a cash reward.
