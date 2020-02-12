Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has stepped down from her banking job and relocated to South Carolina for the duration of her husband's campaign. The move was revealed to The Associated Press by the California billionaire's campaign on Tuesday. It illustrates the focus his campaign is putting on South Carolina, the first Southern state to hold a primary and an important gauge of black support. Black voters make up two-thirds of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina. Steyer's wife, Kat Taylor, is renting a home in Columbia. She looks to become more involved in campaigning efforts in the state and have a base of operations on the East Coast.