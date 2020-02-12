Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers needed

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers are looking for volunteers to be a part of the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival on April 29 – May 3 in Kannapolis. Volunteers are needed to help with the BBQ competition, 5k walk/run, arts & crafts vendors, concerts, family movie and more.
The festival needs more than 200 people for it to run smoothly and you can be a part of the excitement. Proceeds from the festival benefit several local non-profit organizations in our City.
Partners in the weekend events include: City of Kannapolis, Kinetic by Windstream, Kannapolis Rotary, Kannapolis YMCA and the 600 Festival Committee.
If you sign up before April 1, you are guaranteed a free t-shirt. Register at jiggywiththepiggy.com.
