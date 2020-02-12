Here’s a twist: #MollysKids helping other #MollysKids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two weeks ago we updated the story of one of our #MollysKids, Abigale Smuda. She’d recently been diagnosed with POTS. As I was writing that post, her journey reminded me of Hannah Guardado, a teenager from Lincolnton whom we’ve followed for three years. Hannah lives with the same illness.
Coincidentally, Hannah reached out last week.
It has been a long time,” Hannah said. “But I wanted to update you on doctors I met in Virginia. They saved my body.”
Anyone who remembers Hannah’s story knows she was passing out 2-3 times a day because of her POTS. She had injured herself so often from falling on the stairs, doctors and other agencies were beginning to wonder.
“These doctors have given me three beta blockers that worked wonders,” Hannah wrote. “I haven’t passed out in over a year. The beta blockers are regulating my heart rate and blood pressure. My mentality is much better, and I feel better at coping with life and chronic illness. I am even able to slowly start to exercise. I still have roadblocks, but am grateful for any little relief. I needed relief SO BADLY.”
Hannah says she’s hopeful to attend college one day to become a radiologist, and treat her own patients with kindness.
"I want to show people who are sick that they are cared about,” she said. “I want to work with children, teens and even adults fighting this invisible illness and help them create support systems. I never feel alone because of great family and friends and just want to make sure to always carry that through life.”
Hannah offered to talk with anyone else living with POTS, to help them network and have an ear to listen. I connected her with Abigale, but wanted to post about her here, too, in case anyone else reading this would like to be in touch.
#MollysKids helping other #MollysKids.
Beautiful.
-Molly
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
