Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Andrien White scored 15 points to help Wake Forest beat cold-shooting North Carolina 74-57 on Tuesday night. Brandon Childress added 14 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest shot nearly 56% in the first half to lead by 18 at the break. The Demon Deacons then pushed that lead to 26 early in the second half. North Carolina shot just 33% and made 1 of 16 3-point tries. Cole Anthony and Christian Keeling each had 15 points to lead the Tar Heels, who lost their fourth straight game. It was Wake Forest's first win against UNC since January 2014.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery. Tepper said Tuesday there are a lot of different things that can happen with Newton, but the No, 1 thing is determining his health. Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11. The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year's salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74. Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return. Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse. Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Iceland might not be a basketball hotbed. The small island nation in the North Atlantic has still produced three players at Division I colleges in the United States this season. Thorir Thorbjarnarson is at Nebraska. Jon Axel Gudmundsson of Davidson was the Atlantic 10 player of the year last season. Hakon Hjalmarsson is a freshman at Binghamton. The three are in contact almost every day and they follow each other onnline. The three say they take pride in representing their country.
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn got his sixth career hat trick _ despite putting only two pucks in the net _ and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. Benn scored the game’s first goal in the first period, added a power-play tally in the second and was awarded his third with 1:19 to play when he was pulled down on the way to shooting at an empty net. Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina in the first period against Anton Khudobin, who made 24 saves for his third straight win.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch has had a victory lane party at every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover. He has even celebrated at Daytona, with a 2008 summer race victory on his resume. But he is 0 for 14 at the Daytona 5004. Winning the biggest race in NASCAR remains a goal for Busch. He already has two NASCAR Cup Series championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories. But he would very much like to win Sunday's race to add to his bucket list.