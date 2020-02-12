Furniture maker eyes $86 million project, over 250 jobs for site near Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The city of Concord is preparing to offer taxpayer incentives to a furniture maker to bring several hundred jobs to the former Philip Morris plant as part of an $86 million investment.
Concord’s city council will vote on the $803,515 grant Thursday, which would be given to the company over five years.
The city council’s agenda did not identify the company, but said it focuses on research and development, manufacturing, sales, installation and services for “integrated kitchen cabinets” and custom furniture.
Cabarrus County commissioners are also scheduled to hold a public hearing on Monday for the project, being dubbed by local leaders as “Project Grand.” It was not immediately clear what, if any, incentives the county might offer.
The company anticipates creating 256 jobs that pay an average of $42,542, according to the council’s agenda.
The facility would be in a 700,000-to-800,000-square-foot site on the former cigarette manufacturing plant’s property. It would house a North American headquarters, a manufacturing and distribution center and a development, design and training facility, according to a draft economic development agreement with Cabarrus County.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch declined to disclose the name of the firm, but said the discussions for the project have been ongoing for nearly 20 months. “Here’s another opportunity to bring in higher-level jobs, higher-paying jobs,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”
Philip Morris operated a plant on the Concord site for years. But in 2007 its parent company announced it would close the plant and consolidate work in Virginia. The move affected 2,500 employees in Concord.
Charlotte investment firm Bootsmead LeaseCo LLC said last year it would demolish the buildings on the property, now being marketed as the Grounds at Concord.
Also last year, online used car retailer Carvana announced it would locate on a portion of the site and create 400 jobs, lured by $2.3 million in local and state incentives.
