Forever Family: Meet Damien

The afternoon was quickly coming to a close and sweet Damien asked if my five-year old son if he wanted to come jump with him. My son was ecstatic and overjoyed he was invited to play with the big kids. Within 10 minutes my son fell, his leg twisting and his little voice whimpering out in pain. As I carried my son to the room to have the staff look at his leg I heard Damien speaking while I carried my son. I couldn’t hear what he said at first, consumed with my own nerves. Once the moment settled, I saw Damien patting my sons back saying over and over again, “It’s ok buddy, you are brave, it’s ok, your mom will take care of you.” I stood in awe of Damien. For this young man to say that, having never seen that modeled by a parent himself astounded me.