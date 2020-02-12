First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms to impact Thursday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Increasing cloud cover is expected through Wednesday afternoon and evening as our next rainmaker closes in on the Carolinas.
A few scattered showers are likely as we near the late afternoon and evening time periods, but the bulk of the wet weather will arrive overnight into Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are basically flat-lined in the mid to upper 50s as a results of northerly breezes. Those winds will shift over the next 12 hours ahead of as we experience a surge in southerly moisture creating an opportunity for heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning.
A First Alert is effect for Thursday as this round of wet weather will prove to be an inconvenience during the morning commute and into the early afternoon hours.
Gusty winds will also accompany Thursday's wet weather. But don't expect the rain and storms to linger long, drier conditions will sweep in later in the day as highs reach into to upper 60s and lower 70s.
But the warmth doesn’t last, a proceeding cold front will usher into drier and cooler air sending temperatures to the 30s by Friday morning. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 50s with mild and mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
