First Alert Day Thursday for more rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mercifully Tuesday was a mainly dry day across the region and it appear Wednesday will be similar. These two quiet days will be followed by another frontal boundary on Thursday which will once again push more rain into the region especially during the morning hours.
The afternoon will feature a few additional showers but generally lighter and more scattered.
Beyond, the trend will be for drier weather heading into the weekend, but colder weather is roaring back as well. That should come as good news for the skiers again who have managed to get some pretty good conditions on the weekends recently despite the warm and wet interludes during the weekdays.
Overall, rainfall totals for the rest of the week should remain below an inch which should help alleviate the flooding concerns across our area.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.