Davidson hits 18 3-pointers, beats Fordham 79-49

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Davidson hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and easily beat Fordham 79-49 on Tuesday night.
Mike Jones led the Wildcats with 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Carter Collins added three 3-pointers. Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-11, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.
Chris Austin had 11 points for Fordham who have now lost five consecutive games.
