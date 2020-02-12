Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74.
Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.
Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse.
Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.
