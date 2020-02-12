CPD: Man arrested after forcing 15-year-old girl to commit sexual act at a party

Garrett Kennard (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested and charged 18-year-old Garrett Kennard with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Authorities said Kennard is accused of making a 15-year-old girl commit a sexual act at a party at a home in Columbia on Jan. 25. Kennard is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl and preventing her from leaving the area.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A $20,000 bond was set for Kennard. The judge who set the bond also imposed a no-contact order between Kennard and the girl.

