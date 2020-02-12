CMS terminates partnership with Centegix, will request over $1 million in funds spent on failing CrisisAlert system

“We recognize that this is cutting-edge technology and some glitches are to be expected. But despite our repeated requests for greater reliability and more responsive support from Centegix, we have not seen the improvements we hoped to see,” Winston said. “So we have decided to end the relationship with Centegix. We will continue to look at new security technology as it is developed, but we don’t want to be a testing ground for a vendor’s product. We had hoped that Centegix would help us strengthen our safety net but it didn’t work out that way.”