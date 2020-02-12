CMS terminates partnership with Centegix, will request over $1 million in funds spent on failing CrisisAlert system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that they have ended the relationship with security consultant Centegix on Feb. 11, citing the Atlanta-based company’s “failure to deliver a reliable alarm system that could monitor an entire school.”
A press release from CMS says the Centegix CrisisAlert technology was intended to add to the district’s overall school-safety net, which includes screenings, dogs trained to detect drugs and guns, the LobbyGuard sign-in system for visitors, surveillance cameras and social/emotional supports for students.
“After reviewing the persistent problems with Centegix, it appears that we have a system that works some of the time in some areas of our schools,” Superintendent Earnest Winston told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education at its Feb. 11 meeting. “However, Centegix has been unable to deliver what was promised: a security system to comprehensively provide coverage for a whole school. So we are terminating our relationship with the company and will seek to recover the $1.1 million we have paid. We will not pay the remaining $600,000.”
Out of the $1.75 million total allotted for the CrisisAlert system, almost $900,000 came from Mecklenburg County funding and more than $200,000 came from bond funds. School and county leaders aren’t pleased with the turnout of the system - and neither are parents
“It is, it’s very disappointing," said one parent.
Parents suggested the money could’ve been spent on hiring physical security teams for the schools instead.
“And metal detectors - I think if those two ideas were put in place, then you’ll see a decline in crime,” the parent added.
Centegix won what’s called a “Request for Proposal,” or an RFP, through the statutory process established by state law. Purchase orders were used based on that to buy the systems for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS feels they will be able to get their funds back, given the process it took to get here.
The district selected Centegix to provide a security system for 26 schools. Installation in the high schools began in early 2019, installing beacons that were supposed to sound the alarm when a teacher or staff member pressed an alarm button on a badge provided by Centegix. After the initial installations were complete, the district began testing the system intensively, independent of the Centegix testing.
Officials say problems began to surface in the spring of 2019: Badges and beacons didn’t work properly. The tracking features of the system, intended to show administrators where a problem was occurring, didn’t work reliably.
CMS says when Winston was named superintendent in August 2019, he instituted a review of the system. CMS says since August it tested the crisis alert system at 10 schools. Then it moved to pilot mode at four schools.
Based on that review, Winston gave Centegix an ultimatum on Jan. 10 to fix the problems within 30 days or CMS would end the relationship.
The termination comes hours after Centegix tweeted a press release saying that they had successfully completed quality assurance testing of the CrisisAlert system in CMS schools.
“We recognize that this is cutting-edge technology and some glitches are to be expected. But despite our repeated requests for greater reliability and more responsive support from Centegix, we have not seen the improvements we hoped to see,” Winston said. “So we have decided to end the relationship with Centegix. We will continue to look at new security technology as it is developed, but we don’t want to be a testing ground for a vendor’s product. We had hoped that Centegix would help us strengthen our safety net but it didn’t work out that way.”
CMS says it still utilizes its two K-9 security dogs in schools and encourage students to follow the rule: If you see something, say something.
